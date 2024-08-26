Skills, strategy and sometimes stress for Horsham Mixed Seniors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Mixed Seniors enjoyed a Canadian Foursomes competition, playing in teams of two, with each player playing their first two shots and then deciding which to play next and alternately to the flag.

It can require strategy to ensure the chosen drives score the significant points, although it can also be stressful when one player hits their partner’s ball straight into the pond or loses it in the rough.

It’s not often that the first three places in a competition score exactly the same points, it requires counting back hole by hole on the back nine to determine the order of the winners.

The winning score for the Seniors on Tuesday was 43 points and after scrutiny it was Christine Dickenson and Howard Mannion who took first place by just one shot from Colin Kimber and Kevin Lark, and three shots ahead of Colin Goldsmith and Peter Attwood who took the third prize.

Christine Dickenson and Howard Mannion receive their prize from Bob Andrews, Seniors' Captain.

On Wednesday the winners were clearer as Tommy Ward and Richard Burton scored 47 points. Second place went to Peter Bayles and Barry Gravett and third on countback were Rod Gale and Alex Osment both teams coming in with 44 points.

Horsham Seniors played a friendly match away against Dorking Golf Club with a most enjoyable day in good company. The handicap system is designed to provide a more even contest of skills, however it can sometimes create an added challenge when there is a significant difference between the teams.

Dorking was able to take full advantage winning 5 to 1, although it was a closer competition than the score might suggest. Bob Andrews and Peter Bayles lost 5&4 and Peter Martin and Kevin Lee lost 4&3. Richard Burke and Ron Gainsford and Will Pitt and Keith MacGregor lost 2&1 and James White and John Wrighton lost 3&1. Congratulations to Stephen Hall and Chris Macauley who won their match 5&4.

The Horsham Ladies Section and Horsham Seniors got together to play a mixed match at home against Mid Sussex Golf Club in a fairly even and most pleasant competition with a final result of Horsham 3.5 to Mid Sussex 4.5.

Ian Cherriman and Ann Newport won 5&4 and Chris Macauley and Jeanette Bean won 3&2. Peter Martin and Ailsa Edwards won by one hole and Trevor and Jane White halved their match. Roger Southgate and Jill Bowden and Tommy Ward and Rita Rice lost 3&2, Shaun Moloney and Jean Beer lost 5&3, and Howard Mannion and Reta Farley lost 5&4.

Some great golf played and well done to everyone for withstanding the autumnal weather at the beginning of the match.