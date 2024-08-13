Slee excels in bar billiards Open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Slee makes the semi-finals in a National Open

Four registered Billingshurst League players competed in Sunday’s Buckinghamshire Open, played at the Totteridge Community Centre, High Wycombe.

A full complement of 64 took part, from Sussex, Kent, Surrey, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Northants - as well as the most experienced of the local players.

Three out of our four made it beyond the first round but once again it was Billingshurst Singles Champion John Slee who was the most impressive with a good run to the Semi-final - emulating his achievement in last year’s Oxon Open.

John Slee - a second National Open Semi.

But sadly once again his first Open final eluded him as he was overcome by three-times World Champion Mark Trafford. The competition was won by Worthing’s Joe Oakley for his second title.

Clive Thompson (Windmill GG)

1st Rd lost to Michael Wilson

(Plate) 1st Rd lost to Vinnie Brown (Oxon)

Michael Wilson (Windmill GG)

1st Rd bt Clive Thompson

2nd Rd lost to Andy Burns (Berkshire)

Stuart Carruthers (Roffey SSC B)

1st Rd bt Bob Hall (Brighton)

2nd Rd lost to Dave Ingram (Worthing)

John Slee (Roffey SSC A)

1st Rd bt Stephanie Pearce (Chichester)

2nd Rd bt Caroline Jones (Surrey)

Last 16 bt Syl Murphy (Bucks)

Qr Final bt Dave Ingram (Worthing)

Semi-Final lost to Mark Trafford (Oxon)