Small but mighty: First race announced for the 82nd Members’ Meeting at Goodwood
Hosting a collection of Group 1 touring cars under 3-litre that raced between 1970 and 1982, the Win Percy Trophy will provide an opportunity for the smaller cars that have previously raced in the Gordon Spice Trophy to go head-to-head.
Among these compact racers are Mini 1275GTs, VW Golfs, and Ford Fiestas. The Win Percy Trophy will provide a level playing field for these smaller cars to battle it out in the spotlight with a race format tailored to showcase their potential at the historic Motor Circuit.
The 45-minute race will be joined by some of the world’s greatest drivers, from Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans winners to Touring Car Champions, as each car features two drivers taking the reins in a head-to-head battle for the cup.
Goodwood is delighted to honour Win Percy's legacy with the new race dedicated to the iconic cars he once drove, celebrating his significant impact on British Touring Car history. As a three-time British Touring Car Champion and often considered as the world’s number one, Win was the most successful non-Antipodean driver to ever compete in Australia's premier national motorsport event, the Bathurst 1000km. As a regular visitor to the Revival, the Win Percy Trophy features touring cars spanning Win’s incredible career.
Win Percy, three-time British Touring Car Champion, said: “As a regular visitor to Goodwood, and having raced touring cars throughout my career, it’s an honour to have the new race at the 82nd Members’ Meeting named after me.
"The compact cars will certainly put on an outstanding race for spectators, showcasing speed and precision as they go head-to-head to take home the trophy - it will be an unmissable race!"
Taking place across the weekend, the Win Percy Trophy will join the full race schedule for the 82nd Members’ Meeting which is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 12 and 13 2025.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the 82nd Members’ Meeting go on sale at goodwood.com on the following dates:
- Monday, August 19 - Goodwood Road Racing Club Members
- Wednesday, August 28 - Goodwood Road Racing Club Fellows
Further information about joining the Fellowship is available here.
Members and Fellows can save 15% on admission tickets in our early bird window when booking before December 31. Terms and conditions apply.
