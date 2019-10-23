Snooker legend to visit Eastbourne

The snooker legend Tony Drago is coming to Eastbourne this weekend.

Tony has recently retired from the Pro tour and is taking part in the Seniors Tour.

He will be playing an exhibition at the Glastonbury Snooker Club, Royal Parade from 7pm on Saturday 26th October.

It will be a great laugh and a night open to everyone to come along.

Richard Barnicoat will be the referee that evening and Colin Phillips will be the master of ceremonies for Tony who is a true entertainer of the game.

Tony is really looking forward to coming down and we would love to see a great turn out representing all the clubs in Eastbourne & surrounding areas.

Tickets are £20.

For full details and tickets please call Jose Martins on 07512 695 831.