South Downs 'Amble' adds fun to the marathon distance

Proving that Hastings Runners are as much about camaraderie as speed, a whole coachload of them travelled to Ditchling, just east of Hassocks, to tackle a marathon-length part of the South Downs Way path to finish at Hampden Park in Eastbourne 26 miles later.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual club-only event is known as the Anderson Amble – to emphasise that while pace can be employed, it’s the exercise that is most important. The Amble was organised by Davina Hill and her trusty crew who measured the success in the number of smiles at the end and a unanimous agreement of a happy atmosphere come Eastbourne.

The club’s Facebook page afterwards contained plenty of positive feedback, including: “A beautiful day on a beautiful route. Loved every minute... of the views and company on this” and “It’s definitely going down as one of my top three of all-time favourite runs!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the majority of the field were content to run/walk/talk and take in the scenery, Simon Linklater was the first back at Hampden Park in four hours and 45 minutes, followed closely by Anna Baker and David Fairclough. Although ultra specialist Jake Stewart deserves a mention for covering 33 miles (53km) after constantly looping back to rejoin his fellow Amblers.

Hastings Runners gathered on Galley Hill for the start of the Barry Richards 10k.

Not quite as far but just as memorable is the Race The Train event held in Tywyn, Wales. It’s a 14-mile challenge that runs alongside the route taken by the Talyllyn Railway. HR’s Su Sparkes completed the route in a very creditable 3:19:34 secs, given that the heritage undertaking is (usually) quicker but uses steam engines to complete the distance.

At the more orthodox end of the running spectrum, 94 HR members entered the Barry Richards 10k – the 12th event of the 22-race Club Championship. The annual event follows an out-and-back course along Bexhill seafront from Galley Hill turning at the Cooden Beach Hotel. Ashley Vora was the first to cross the finish line in a time of 35 minutes and 12 seconds, while the first female was Sarah Stewart in 45:00.

The Male Vet trophy, awarded to the fastest over-50, went to Stuart Johnstone who finished ninth in 35:25 and Victoria Watkin Jones picked up the Female Vet honours for her time of 47:24. Well done, also, to Lewis Parsons who came in sixth overall with a 10k PB of 37:43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Bates Green Relays – a picturesque 1.2-mile trail-based routearound Bates Green Farm and part of The Bluebell Walk, Hastings Runners fielded four teams of four among the 68 teams/272 runners entering the Hailsham Harriers-organised meeting.

The Male Vet A quartet was one of four Hastings Runners teams competing at the Bates Green Relays.

HR’s strongest team proved to be its Men’s Vet A quartet – coming second in the age category with a combined time of 30:26 by Kevin Blowers, Adam Weller, Stuart Johnstone and anchor man Sam Davies. A Mixed team of Steven Hoath, Ellen Gates, Claire Thomas and Lewis Parsons recorded a combined 31:32 to earn third place in the Mixed standings.

Finally, eschewing the picturesque lanes of Sussex, three runners went to Uppsala in Sweden to enter the Six Lakes Race series – FV65 Susan Mann completing the 10k in 1:24:34, after her husband MV65 Henry Mann and friend FV65 Debbie Clark completed the 5k in 54:04 and 59:13, respectively.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk