South Saxons begin season with victories and debut performances

Hastings-based South Saxons Hockey Club kick off their 2024/25 campaign with a mix of wins, draws, and a tough loss, alongside standout debuts from new players.

South Saxons Hockey Club, sponsored by Greymoor Homes and the Filo Pub in Hastings, saw an exciting opening weekend of matches. Both the Men’s and Ladies' teams showcased strong performances, with the Men's 1s and Ladies 1s securing wins.

The Men's 1s got off to a fantastic start with a 2-1 victory over Lewes M2s, thanks to goals from Alfie Weddle and Ed Hooton. It was an excellent start to the season, setting a strong tone for their league campaign.

The Men's 2s followed with a solid performance, drawing 2-2 against Mid Sussex M2s. Josh Barraclough and captain Jamie Busbridge found the back of the net, with the squad showing great potential for the season ahead.

South Saxons Ladies 1st Team after their 2-1 over Middleton Ladies 1st Team.

Newly promoted to South East Men's Martlets Division 2, the Men's 3s faced a challenging opener against Crowborough M1s, who had previously played two leagues above. Despite a 5-1 loss, there were some standout moments. Goalkeeper Mike Sutton saved a penalty flick, while Paul Mason scored a well-deserved goal for the Saxons from an amazing assist by captain Ed Stroud.

The Men's 4s, also stepping up a division, fought hard in their first Division 3 match against Lewes 5s, securing a 1-1 draw. Matt Bate scored the goal, while captain Paul Rye continued to impress, adding to his assist tally and making him the club’s current leading assist provider with three this year already.

The Men's 5s, composed mainly of new and beginner players, showed great determination in their match against Lewes M6s. They held Lewes to just a 1-0 lead at halftime, but Lewes' experience told in the second half, resulting in an 8-0 defeat.

Despite the score-line, the Saxons' developing team, including new players Adrian Evans, Mike Collett, Ed Money Dean Blackwell, Gareth Wall, and Josh Storey, delivered an encouraging performance. Special mention goes to Murphy Reed, who made his adult debut for the Men's 5s after progressing through the club's junior section; a proud moment for the club.

South Saxons Men's 5th Team at Half-Time against Lewes Men's 6th Team.

On the women's side, the Ladies 1s had a brilliant start, securing a 2-1 win against Middleton 1s. Goals from Freya Deaves and Amelia Acott ensured the team kicked off the season in style.

Meanwhile, the Ladies 2s were handed a walkover victory, as Middleton L2s were unable to field a team.

The club is excited to see so many new faces this season, with both returning members and debuting players making their mark.

For those interested in getting involved in hockey in Hastings, South Saxons Hockey Club is always welcoming new members. Training takes place every Tuesday at Horntye Park, with sessions for juniors from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, followed by adult training for both men and women from 7:30pm onwards.

Players of all abilities are encouraged to come along and join in the fun!