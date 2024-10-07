South Saxons dominate in full weekend of hockey action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A full weekend of hockey saw South Saxons dominate on the pitch, with thrilling victories, historic moments, and standout performances across both senior and junior teams.

With Horntye Park's newly patched pitch holding firm, South Saxons Hockey Club enjoyed a full weekend of high-octane hockey, with both senior and junior teams delivering memorable performances.

The Men's 1s continued their perfect start to the season, securing a 2-0 victory over Southwick Men’s 1s. Goals from J. Barraclough and H. Reece helped the team climb to the top of their league table with a maximum of 9 points from three games. The Men’s 1s are proving to be the team to beat this season, showing relentless form in attack and defence.

In another standout performance, the Men's 2s battled hard to overcome Middleton Men’s 1s with a 2-1 win. Captain J. Busbridge and Club Chairperson T. Reed found the backboard, giving the Men’s 2s their second victory of the season.

South Saxons Men's 5s Vs Eastbourne Men's 5s

The Men's 3s produced an end-to-end thriller against St. Francis Men’s 1s, but despite the intense action on both ends, neither side could break the deadlock, ending the match in a 0-0 draw. Meanwhile, the Men's 4s gave league leaders Horsham Men’s 4s a real scare, going into half-time trailing just 1-0. D. Chamberlain’s expertly scored during a penalty corner routine which levelled the score early in the second half. However, Horsham Men’s 4s eventually pulled away to secure a 5-1 victory.

The weekend saw a historic moment for the newly formed South Saxons Men's 5s, as they earned their first-ever league points with a well-earned 1-1 draw against Eastbourne Men’s 5s. Captain T. Laughton's crucial goal sealed the milestone result for the Men’s 5s. There was also a stand out performance from Player of the Match S. Regereau who was also making his South Saxons debut in this game.

On the ladies' side, the Ladies 1s delivered a commanding 2-0 victory over Crowborough Ladies 1s, with M. Dunstan and J. Beal on the scoresheet. The Ladies 2s, however, faced stiff opposition in Brighton and Hove Ladies 7s, falling to a 5-2 defeat despite a spirited effort and two goals from P. Tucker.

In the junior section, the Bows' match was unfortunately called off but the Arrows more than made up for it, putting on a goal-scoring clinic with a 10-0 victory over Hailsham.

It was a weekend filled with excitement and action for South Saxons, and with many teams building momentum, the season ahead promises to be one to watch.