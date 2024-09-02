South Saxons Hockey Club unveils new kit for 2024/25 thanks to local sponsors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Saxons Hockey Club launched their new playing kit for the 2024/25 season last weekend, made possible by the generous support of local sponsors.

The club's new kit, which features a striking combination of sky blue and dark navy shirts with the club's signature hot pink accents, was officially unveiled last weekend during two pre-season matches.

The main club sponsors, Greymoor Homes and Hastings' well-known pub, FILO (First In Last Out), played a pivotal role in funding all of the men's and ladies teams' new kit. Additional sponsors include Rustico, Hastings Direct, Parkers Building Supplies, Kiley’s Karpets and Carr-Taylor Vineyards, whose contributions have ensured that all players hit the pitch in style this season.

The new kit made its debut during three significant games. The first outing was by South Saxons’ newly launched Beginners' Hockey Team, who travelled to Eastbourne on Wednesday, August 28, to face off against Eastbourne's Back2Hockey Mixed Team. Despite a 5-1 defeat, the match was a fantastic experience for all involved, marking an exciting beginning for the new team.

South Saxons Hockey Club Men's 4s.

Following that, the club’s newest men's team, the M5s, showcased the fresh kit during an intense club friendly against the South Saxons M4s on Saturday, August 31. The match was fast-paced and full of energy, with the M4s securing a 5-0 victory. James Heafield led the charge with an impressive hat-trick, while Dan Chamberlain added two more goals to the scoreboard.

Finally, the kit saw it’s third outing of the weekend when South Saxons Men’s 1s travelled into Kent to play Folkestone’s Men’s 1s.

As South Saxons Hockey Club embarks on the 2024/25 season, they are also excited to welcome new members to their weekly training sessions at Horntye Park in Hastings.

Junior training takes place every Tuesday from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, followed by adult training from 7:30 pm onwards. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, all are welcome to join and become a part of this vibrant local club.

For more information on how to join South Saxons Hockey Club, please visit their website or come along to a training session.