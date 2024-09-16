South Saxons launch new men’s 5th team in thrilling season opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Saxons Hockey Club's newly launched Men’s 5th team made their debut in the South East Men’s Martlets 4th Division with a spirited 2-0 loss against Brighton and Hove Men's 9s, showcasing the club’s growing strength and enthusiasm for the sport in Hastings.

Originally scheduled for a 1.30pm push-back in Hastings, the game against Brighton and Hove Men’s 9th team was moved to Hove due to an issue with the Horntye Park pitch. The match was rescheduled for 10:30am on Saturday, September 14, after the weather hampered repair efforts.

Travelling to Brighton, South Saxons Men’s 5s took to the field in their newly launched red away kit, proudly sponsored by Greymoor Homes, the FILO pub, Hastings Direct, Carr-Taylor Vineyards, and Rustico.

South Saxons Men’s 5s, many of whom are new to hockey this season, put on an impressive performance and the match was a tightly contested affair, with the Saxons showing strong determination but ultimately falling 2-0 to a more experienced Brighton and Hove side.

One of the key moments came in the first half when South Saxons goalkeeper Billy Whizz made a brilliant penalty flick save, ensuring the score was only 1-0 to Brighton & Hove heading into half-time. In the second half, Saxons pushed forward with a few shots on goal but were unable to convert, leaving the final score 2-0.

The launch of the Men’s 5th team is just one part of South Saxons Hockey Club’s broader expansion. Alongside the Men’s 5s there are a further 4 Men’s teams 2 Ladies’ teams who will begin their league campaigns next weekend; hoping to build on last season's success, which saw three South Saxons teams promoted. The club also boasts three junior teams for players under 16 and under 11, offering young talent the opportunity to get involved.

Additionally, South Saxons has begun running a Beginners’ Mixed Team, which competes in a local league once a month on Sundays, ensuring there is something for everyone interested in playing hockey.

For those keen to join, hockey training sessions are held every Tuesday at Horntye Park in Hastings, with juniors training from 6:30pm to 7:30pm and adults from 7:30pm onwards.