Southern Water’s promise to Brighton Half Marathon runners: You won’t run dry

Southern Water will be working with the organisers of the Brighton Half Marathon to help support the reduction of reliance of use of plastic bottles and the impact these may have on the environment.

The 33rd Brighton Half Marathon takes place on Sunday and Southern Water will be providing free tap water from standpipes to all runners and spectators.

Southern Water worked with supplier Vernon Morris for a new design and style of stainless standpipes, which are compliant to Water Regulation standards.

These standpipes have been specifically designed for this type of temporary event and training has also been delivered to event organisations via Calm Networks so that the standpipes can be operated both easily and safely.

The standpipes will be installed at the following locations along the marathon route:

Mile 6 – The Palace Hotel, BN1 1PN

Mile 10 - Courtney Gate, BN3 2WJ

Jon Crawford, Water Regulations Manager at Southern Water, said: “We wholeheartedly support the reduction of single use plastics and are delighted to be able to help provide runners at this event with water and help to reduce the impact on our local environment.”

Southern Water – which has been under heavy fire recently over the release of sewage into the sea – says it is committed to improving the areas it serves, including tackling wider social and environmental challenges like climate change.

Meanwhile, the water industry is collectively aiming to prevent the equivalent of four billion plastic bottles ending up as landfill by 2030.