Southwater Bowls Club latest news

Playing away at Billingshurst, although the four triples were shared, the overall score was 69 to 54 in favour of the visitors.

Top triple was Andy Coshan, Sue Lewis and Kevin Lewis (26-4) with Richard Harris, John Coghlan and Jean Meinertzhagen (19-12).

At Handcross the saying "it all changes after tea" came true as Handcross overturned a deficit to win by 2 shots.

Winners for Southwater were Jackie Merchant, John Coghlan and Les Andrews (23-12) with Sue Jones, Terry Rowell and David Kent (22-14).

Away to East Preston a win was achieved 72 to 58. Top rink was Debbie Coshan, Les Gordon, Alan Parker and Peter Curd (21-10) with Frank Newell, Mike Jones, Pauline Scott and Tim Gander (21-17) and Sonia Gordon, David, Sue Lewis and Kevin Lewis (13-10).