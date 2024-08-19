Southwater Bowls Club latest news
Top triple was Andy Coshan, Sue Lewis and Kevin Lewis (26-4) with Richard Harris, John Coghlan and Jean Meinertzhagen (19-12).
At Handcross the saying "it all changes after tea" came true as Handcross overturned a deficit to win by 2 shots.
Winners for Southwater were Jackie Merchant, John Coghlan and Les Andrews (23-12) with Sue Jones, Terry Rowell and David Kent (22-14).
Away to East Preston a win was achieved 72 to 58. Top rink was Debbie Coshan, Les Gordon, Alan Parker and Peter Curd (21-10) with Frank Newell, Mike Jones, Pauline Scott and Tim Gander (21-17) and Sonia Gordon, David, Sue Lewis and Kevin Lewis (13-10).
