Southwater Bowls Club latest news

By John Coghlan
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 09:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Playing away at Billingshurst, although the four triples were shared, the overall score was 69 to 54 in favour of the visitors.

Top triple was Andy Coshan, Sue Lewis and Kevin Lewis (26-4) with Richard Harris, John Coghlan and Jean Meinertzhagen (19-12).

At Handcross the saying "it all changes after tea" came true as Handcross overturned a deficit to win by 2 shots.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Winners for Southwater were Jackie Merchant, John Coghlan and Les Andrews (23-12) with Sue Jones, Terry Rowell and David Kent (22-14).

Tell us your club news.Tell us your club news.
Tell us your club news.

Away to East Preston a win was achieved 72 to 58. Top rink was Debbie Coshan, Les Gordon, Alan Parker and Peter Curd (21-10) with Frank Newell, Mike Jones, Pauline Scott and Tim Gander (21-17) and Sonia Gordon, David, Sue Lewis and Kevin Lewis (13-10).

Related topics:Billingshurst

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.