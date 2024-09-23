Southwater finish season on a high
Southwater finished the season with two good wins.
At home to Marine Gardens the result was 67 to 46 with three winning teams.
Best was Jackie Merchant, John Curlewis and Peter Curd (25-5) with support from Mair Williams, Cliff Merchant and John Borasinski (19-9) and Andy Coshan, Jean Meinertzhagen and Judith Hitchman (14-9).
Away to Popes Mead the result was 75 to 55. Best was Richard Harris, Jean Meinertzhagen and Alan Parker (23-10) with Mair Williams, Mike Jones and Peter Curd (17-12) and Martin Hargrave, Sonia Gordon and Les Andrews (19-13)
