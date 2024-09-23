Southwater finish season on a high

By John Coghlan
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Southwater finished the season with two good wins.

At home to Marine Gardens the result was 67 to 46 with three winning teams.

Best was Jackie Merchant, John Curlewis and Peter Curd (25-5) with support from Mair Williams, Cliff Merchant and John Borasinski (19-9) and Andy Coshan, Jean Meinertzhagen and Judith Hitchman (14-9).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Away to Popes Mead the result was 75 to 55. Best was Richard Harris, Jean Meinertzhagen and Alan Parker (23-10) with Mair Williams, Mike Jones and Peter Curd (17-12) and Martin Hargrave, Sonia Gordon and Les Andrews (19-13)

Related topics:Marine Gardens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.