Southwater finish season on a high

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Southwater finished the season with two good wins.

At home to Marine Gardens the result was 67 to 46 with three winning teams.

Best was Jackie Merchant, John Curlewis and Peter Curd (25-5) with support from Mair Williams, Cliff Merchant and John Borasinski (19-9) and Andy Coshan, Jean Meinertzhagen and Judith Hitchman (14-9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Away to Popes Mead the result was 75 to 55. Best was Richard Harris, Jean Meinertzhagen and Alan Parker (23-10) with Mair Williams, Mike Jones and Peter Curd (17-12) and Martin Hargrave, Sonia Gordon and Les Andrews (19-13)