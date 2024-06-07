Southwater Summer Dart League report
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the A Division, the bottom-ranked Southwater Club A hosted Ashington Club B and secured their first win of the season with a 7-2 victory. The leaders, Southwater Club B, visited Billingshurst to challenge Railway A and emerged victorious with a 7-2 win, thanks to Steve Collins' 180, the only one this week. The Kings Head Royals, coming off a win against the league leaders, faced a local derby against Railway B but were brought back down to earth with an 8-1 defeat. Tony's Old Boyz had a bye.
In the B Division, the frontrunners Dog & Bacon travelled to confront Ashington Club A and extended their lead with an 8-1 win. The Coot, the bottom team, played at Kings Head, Rudgwick, and clinched their first victory, winning the final doubles match for a 5-4 win. Loxwood FC, in second place, hosted The Partridge and secured a comfortable 7-2 win. The Shelley Arms had a bye.
RESULTS
A Division
Kings Head Royals 1, Railway B 8
Railway A 2, Southwater Club B 7
Southwater Club A 7, Ashington Club B 2
Tony's Old Boyz - Bye
B Division
Ashington Club A 1, Dog & Bacon 8
Kings Head, Rudgwick 4, The Coot 5
Loxwood FC 7, The Partridge 2
The Shelley Arms - Bye
180's
Steve Collins - Southwater Club B