Southwater Summer Dart League report

Week 6 Report

In the A Division, the bottom-ranked Southwater Club A hosted Ashington Club B and secured their first win of the season with a 7-2 victory. The leaders, Southwater Club B, visited Billingshurst to challenge Railway A and emerged victorious with a 7-2 win, thanks to Steve Collins' 180, the only one this week. The Kings Head Royals, coming off a win against the league leaders, faced a local derby against Railway B but were brought back down to earth with an 8-1 defeat. Tony's Old Boyz had a bye.