Southwater Summer Dart League report

Week 8 Report

In the A Division's top clash, Southwater Club B hosted Railway B and dominated with an 8-1 victory, with Steve Adsett earning the sole point for the visitors. Rob Metcalf and Gareth Syverson impressed with high checkouts of 130 and 116, respectively. Tony's Old Boyz, in third place, narrowly defeated Ashington Club B 5-4 despite Lewis Gurney's maximum 180. In a local derby, Railway A fell to Kings Head Royals, who saw Jay Labram checkout 154 and Dan Lake score a 180, culminating in a 5-4 win. Southwater Club A had a bye.

In the B Division, leaders Dog & Bacon were challenged by The Partridge but held on for a 5-4 win. Loxwood FC, in second place, visited Ashington Club A and secured a 6-3 victory, closing the gap with the leaders. The Coot, at the bottom, lost 7-2 to The Shelley Arms. King's Head, Rudgwick had a bye.

Pictured are Tony's Old Boyz & Ashington Club B

Tony's Old Boyz & Ashington Club B

The upcoming week features the Quarter Finals of the Knockout & Consolation Cups. A reminder that all players must have participated in at least two games to qualify:

Knockout Cup:- Ashington Club B vs. Southwater Club B- Railway A vs. Railway B- Southwater Club A vs. The Partridge- Tony's Old Boyz vs. Ashington Club A

Consolation Cup:- The Shelley Arms vs. The Coot- Byes: Dog & Bacon, King's Head Royals, Kings Head, Rudgwick

Results:

A Division:- Railway A 4, King's Head Royals 5- Southwater Club B 8, Railway B 1- Tony's Old Boyz 5, Ashington Club B 4- Bye: Southwater Club A

B Division:- Ashington Club A 3, Loxwood FC 6- Dog & Bacon 5, The Partridge 4- The Coot 2, Shelley Arms 7- Bye: King's Head, Rudgwick

180s:- Lewis Gurney - Ashington Club B- Dan Lake - Kings Head Royals- Ryan Geal - Ashington Club A