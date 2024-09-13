Southwater Summer Dart League report

Final League Reoport

Week 14 Report

On the final night of the A Division season, reigning champions Tony's Old Boyz faced off against the new champions, Southwater Club B, who secured a 6-3 victory despite 180's for Paul Hopkins & Josh Mauger, Rob Metcalfe hit one for Southwater. This outcome ensures that Railway B, who were idle, clinch the runner-up position. At the bottom, Railway A narrowly missed out despite a 7-2 win over Ashington Club B, who stay up by a single point. Southwater Club A are relegated after a 7-2 defeat to Kings Head Royals, with Dan Lake hitting a 180 and Jay Labram checking out 114.

In the B Division, Dog & Bacon usurped Loxwood FC for the top spot by defeating last-placed The Coot 8-1, winning the division by a point. Kings Head, Rudgwick concluded their season with a 5-4 victory at The Partridge. The Shelley Arms finished a commendable third after a 6-3 win against Ashington Club A, featuring a 100 checkout by James Byrne.

Shelley Arms & Ashington Club A

Next week features the men's & ladies singles competitions and presentation night. There will be two playoffs: one for the most 180s between Alex Gurr, Gareth Syverson, & Steve Collins, and another for the highest finish between Rob Metcalf & Jay Labram. These players should be ready to start promptly at 8.00pm. Registration for the singles will close exactly at 8.15pm. Remember to come & collect trophies that you have won.

RESULTS

A DivisionAshington Club B 2, Railway A 7Southwater Club A 2, Kings Head Royals 7Tony's Old Boyz 3, Southwater Club B 6

B DivisionDog & Bacon 8, The Coot 1The Partridge 4, Kings Head, Rudgwick 5The Shelley Arms 6, Ashington Club A 3

180sJosh Mauger - Tony's Old BoyzPaul Hopkins - Tony's Old Boyz

Rob Metcalf - Southwater Club B

Dan Lake - Kings Head Royals

100+ FinishesJay Labram - Kings Head Royals 114James Byrne - Shelley Arms 100