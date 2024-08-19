Spartan & Lakeside Bowls Club latest
Latest results
Bexhill 76, Spartan & Lakeside 66
P Saunders, R Cooper, K Searle lost 20-23; A Walliss, A Fleming, B Bowler won 23-14; J Anderson, K Rowsell, R Harris lost 12-17; S Friday, K Barber, M Welch lost 11-22.
Spartan & Lakeside 51, White Rock 50.
P Saunders, A Fleming, L Dickson won 22-11; J Gray, R Cooper, K Searle lost 13-20; J Anderson, K Barber, M Welch lost 16-19.
Spartan & Lakeside 71 Sidley Martlets 59
J Gray, K Barber, L Dickson won 18-14; P Saunders, K Rowsell, K Searle drew 15-15; M Leach, A Walliss, B Bowler won 20-19; C May, J Anderson, R Harris won 18-11.
