Spartan & Lakeside bowls results
Latest results from Spartan & Lakeside bowls club were as follows:
Spartan & Lakeside 54, Beckley 46
A Grant, K Barber, K Searle won 20-13; M Welch, K Rowsell, B Bowler won 23-17; J Gray, J Blackmore, A Wallis lost 11-16
Sidley Martets 31, Spartan & Lakeside 70
M Welch, A Wallis, B Bowler won 30-4; R Cooper, K Barber, K Searle won 16-14; J Gray, J Anderson; R Harris won 24-13
Spartan & Lakeside continued their winning run in the National Two Fours competition by defeating Bexhill 34-20 in the first round.
Scorers; R Hodd, A Wallis, R Harris, L Heitzman won 21-10; K Barber, A Fleming, K Searle, L Dickson won 13-10