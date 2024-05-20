Spartan & Lakeside bowls results

By Keith BarberContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 11:06 BST
Latest results from Spartan & Lakeside bowls club were as follows:

Spartan & Lakeside 54, Beckley 46

A Grant, K Barber, K Searle won 20-13; M Welch, K Rowsell, B Bowler won 23-17; J Gray, J Blackmore, A Wallis lost 11-16

Sidley Martets 31, Spartan & Lakeside 70

M Welch, A Wallis, B Bowler won 30-4; R Cooper, K Barber, K Searle won 16-14; J Gray, J Anderson; R Harris won 24-13

Spartan & Lakeside continued their winning run in the National Two Fours competition by defeating Bexhill 34-20 in the first round.

Scorers; R Hodd, A Wallis, R Harris, L Heitzman won 21-10; K Barber, A Fleming, K Searle, L Dickson won 13-10