Spartan & Lakeside make excellent progress

Hailsham 55, Spartan & Lakeside 57

In the Mens Club Two Fours following impressive wins against Polegrove & Bexhill,Spartan & Lakeside then faced a tougher match at home to White Rock. Both teams struggled to adapt to the conditions & the green was proving to be "challenging"The match was very close but Spartan & Lakeside narrowly won by two shots