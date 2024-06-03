Spartan & Lakeside make excellent progress
and live on Freeview channel 276
J Gray, A Wallis, R Harris lost 15-16; R Cooper, K Rowsell, B Bowler won 13-9; C May, J Blackmore, M Welch lost 7-18; G Stone, A Fleming, K Barber won 22-12
Spartan & Lakeside are making excellent progress in the National team competitions.
In the Mens Club Two Fours following impressive wins against Polegrove & Bexhill,Spartan & Lakeside then faced a tougher match at home to White Rock. Both teams struggled to adapt to the conditions & the green was proving to be "challenging"The match was very close but Spartan & Lakeside narrowly won by two shots
Scorers: K Barber, A Fleming, R Hodd, L Dickson Lost 15-16; P Saunders, A Wallis, R Harris, L Heitzman won 23-20
In the Mens Top Club Spartan & Lakeside entertained Rosemount and in another close match the home team won 3-2 with the triples team of Andy Wallis,Keith Searle & Rob Harris gaining the vital point
Scorers: 2 Wood Singles R Hodd won 17-14; 4 Wood Singles L Dickson won 21-9; Pairs P Saunders L Heitzman lost 18-20; Fours: K Barber, A Fleming, R Cooper, B Bowler lost 12-14; Triples: A Wallis, K Searle, R Harris won 19-18.