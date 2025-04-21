Speed, strength, and PBs: Hastings AC Juniors light up Tonbridge Open

It was a brilliant start to the track season for eight of Hastings AC’s junior athletes, who travelled to Tonbridge for the Easter Open with one goal in mind – to clock new personal bests. And they delivered.

Lennie Cole made his debut in the 150m, storming to a fantastic time of 18.56 seconds, earning 2nd place in his heat and setting the tone for the day.

In the 600m, both Lucienne and Cobey pushed hard for improvements. Lucienne chopped eight seconds off her previous best in a determined run, while Cobey continued his fine form by taking three seconds off his PB, finishing in 1:47 and 3rd in his heat.

Lucienne also showed her versatility in the high jump, clearing an impressive 1.45m – a great early-season result.

In the long-distance 3000m, Evelyn produced a superb run, taking a new personal best of 9:54 and finishing 3rd in his heat.

The 1500m events saw four Hastings athletes put in strong showings: Caleb recorded a solid debut with 5:21, Rosie ran a steady 5:09 just outside her PB, Elizabeth clocked 4:51—matching her best and showing her consistency—and Tom closed the session with a storming 11-second PB in 4:19.

This Easter meet proved a successful early-season outing for the Hastings junior squad, with PBs across the board, top-three finishes, and encouraging performances from both seasoned athletes and new starters. With the track season just beginning, the club can look forward to more exciting performances in the months ahead.

1 . Contributed Lucienne of to a flying start with a 1:45m jump in the High jump Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Cobey achieving a new pb of 1:47 in the 600m Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Elizabeth ran a strong 1500 to maintain her current pb Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Caleb debuts the 1500m with a time of 5:21 Photo: Submitted