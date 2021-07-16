Speedster Stevie is a Sussex champion over hurdles

Stevie Kasparis is a county hurdles champion

The 21-year-old has had a fantastic year by becoming county champion in 400m hurdles and 110m hurdles.

Kasparis won the 400m event at the championships at Brighton’s Withdean Stadium in a PB of 59.52. He triumphed in the 110m with another PB of 17.15sec.

It is a brilliant double and his coaches believe his future in athletics is very bright.