Spirit over scoreline as Crawley’s rebuild takes shape
A 77–0 defeat is never easy to swallow, yet the Crawley side left the field with heads held high and plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Six players pulled on the 1st XV shirt for the very first time, and each showed the fight and determination that’s long been part of Crawley’s DNA.
Despite the scoreline, the spirit in the camp was something to be proud of. The new coaching team praised the squad’s effort, commitment, and togetherness after what has been a difficult week for the club. Every player on that pitch gave their all — a reminder that Crawley Rugby Club is built on heart, not headlines.
The focus now shifts to Tuesday night’s training, where the squad will regroup and reset ahead of a big weekend at home. With the VP’s Lunch coming up and a chance to play in front of the Crawley faithful, the boys are ready to turn lessons learned into a performance that reflects their true potential.