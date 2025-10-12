Spirit over scoreline as Crawley’s rebuild takes shape

Crawley RFC's 1st XV vs Eastbourne II

Crawley RFC’s First XV made the trip to Eastbourne on Saturday with a threadbare squad — a mix of seasoned heads and young debutants stepping up for the badge. The scoreboard told one story, but the effort on the pitch told another.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 77–0 defeat is never easy to swallow, yet the Crawley side left the field with heads held high and plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Six players pulled on the 1st XV shirt for the very first time, and each showed the fight and determination that’s long been part of Crawley’s DNA.

Despite the scoreline, the spirit in the camp was something to be proud of. The new coaching team praised the squad’s effort, commitment, and togetherness after what has been a difficult week for the club. Every player on that pitch gave their all — a reminder that Crawley Rugby Club is built on heart, not headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The focus now shifts to Tuesday night’s training, where the squad will regroup and reset ahead of a big weekend at home. With the VP’s Lunch coming up and a chance to play in front of the Crawley faithful, the boys are ready to turn lessons learned into a performance that reflects their true potential.