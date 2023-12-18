Sponsorship deal is vital for Hickstead

One of the oldest and most historic horse shows in the world has a new sponsor.

Agria is the new sponsor of the Royal International Horse Show and the Nations Cup of Great Britain. (c) Elli Birch/Boots and Hooves Photography

The world’s oldest equine insurer, Agria, is taking the title sponsorship of both the Royal International Horse Show and the Nations Cup of Great Britain at Hickstead.Agria, the company behind the UK’s only lifetime equine insurance policies, joined Hickstead’s stable of sponsors in 2023, taking naming rights on several major international showjumping classes as well as being the sponsor of Ring Five.

This new deal marks a significant increase in their support of the All England Jumping Course, with the company now becoming the overall sponsor of Hickstead’s July event as well as its feature competition.

The Agria Royal International Horse Show will run from 23-28 July 2024, with the Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain taking place on 26 July.

This year will see the 50th running of this historic competition at Hickstead, where British riders will compete as a team against other leading showjumping nations for a prize fund of €200,000, supported partly by Agria’s sponsorship.As well as top international classes, this show includes championship showing, national showjumping, scurry driving, and arena eventing.“We are enormously grateful to Agria for increasing their support of Hickstead,” said Hickstead Director Lizzie Bunn.

“Their contribution towards safeguarding the future of equestrian sport in this country cannot be underestimated. It is important for us to partner with sponsors who share our values particularly in respect of horse welfare in top class sport.”Agria UK’s CEO Vicki Wentworth adds: “Agria is thrilled to become title sponsor of this historic show as we continue to spread the word about our game-changing lifetime insurance which has already made such an impact in Britain.