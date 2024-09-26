Squash is making a comeback in Chichester!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Squash has seen a decline following the pandemic but here at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club Squash is making a come back!

Since the pandemic racquet clubs have seen a significant decline in squash attendance with some clubs closing courts. However, here at Chichester Racquets And Fitness Club, with the help of our volunteers and Head Coach Tim Vail we have seen a significant increase in squash attendance over the passed year and more games are being played on the South Coast than they were 5 years ago.

Squash is not just a competitive sport, our members play squash to keep fit, improve their health and wellbeing, learn hand eye coordination and more importantly to socialise and meet new people. With a selection of drop in sessions, mixed ability training, junior and adult leagues Chichester RTacquets and Fitness Club have something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Squash now featured in the 2028 LA Olympics and owning it’s own professional platform we’re offering anyone living in the Chichester community a FREE trial.

Free Squash at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club

To book your trial call Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club on: 01243 785664 or enquire by email: [email protected] or visit our website: www.crafc.co.uk

Terms and conditions apply: 1 free trial per person (2 max per court), available throughout October 2024. All bookings must be pre-registered. Includes racket and ball hire. U16 years must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years at all times. Pre-exercise questionnaire must be completed before play.