St. Leonards-on-Sea teen takes home gold for Great Britain

An unstoppable 17-year-old from St. Leonards-on-Sea is paving the way for more inclusive sport for children and young people with disabilities.

Izzie Everest, together with her partner Braydon Robus, have made history by becoming the first kata pair with adaptive needs to win a medal for Great Britain.

The record-breaking duo, who were recently crowned the first pan disability world kata champions, took home gold at the European adaptive kata championships in Sarajevo.

Izzie Everest and Braydon Robus competing.

Kata, which means ‘form’ in Japanese, is considered to be judo in its truest form - before it became a self defence sport. However, before Izzie and Braydon took to the mat, it wasn’t considered a sport for competitors where both individuals in the pair have adaptive needs. Traditionally one athlete with a disability is paired with one without a disability.

Izzie, who has cerebral palsy and is a wheel-chair user, said: “We began travelling around Great Britain demonstrating what we could do and entering competitions where there wasn’t a category for us. We are the only ones in the world doing kata like this.”

The teen has been removing barriers for people with disabilities all her life. By the age of 11 Izzie won her first judo title, and has since had over 10 international wins, including being a five time European champion for disability and world judo champion.

Izzie said: “People always assume I cannot do things, so I make it my mission to show that just because you have a physical disability doesn’t mean you can’t do things, you might just have to find a different way of doing it – for me, I do Judo from the kneeling position which then allows me to adapt techniques to my ability and strengths. I am showing the world of judo that wheelchair-users aren’t something to fear within the sport.”

Izzie Everest at the St Thomas' abseil.

Next, she has her sights set on the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. Currently judo at the Paralympics is only for visually impaired athletes. The determined teen hopes that by 2028 there will be a pathway in the sport for people, like her, with a physical disability.

Izzie said: “Currently I don’t qualify for the Paralympics as I’m considered to have too much of a disability - by 2028 this should be different.”

The judo champion has been a patient at Evelina London since she was five years-old. Izzie had ‘guided growth’ surgery in 2014 to straighten her knees, which helped to improve her mobility. Evelina London was one of the first hospitals in the UK to start using this procedure and Izzie was one of the first children to have it done at the specialist children’s hospital.

After her surgery Izzie had a year of intense physiotherapy, followed by further surgery in 2016. The sport helps Izzie with both her physical and mental health.

Izzie Everest at Evelina London.

She said: “Since doing judo my balance, core, and arm strength has improved so much. It is also brilliant for my mental health, as when I’m at judo no one ever asks me why I’m in a wheelchair, it’s nice to just be seen as me.”

When she isn’t conquering the world of sport, Izzie supports charities close to her heart. In 2022 together with her orthopaedic surgeon, Mr Michail Kokkinakis, she abseiled 160 feet down St Thomas’ hospital in the annual St Thomas’ abseil, sponsored by Livingbridge, and raised over £1,200 for Evelina London Children’s Charity.

Izzie, who wants to study child psychology at University, said: “Mr Kokkinakis has always supported me to be more independent so it seemed perfect for him to do the abseil alongside me. Now I’m not just the girl in the wheelchair, I am much more, I am the girl who can abseil from a building.”

Mr Michail Kokkinakis, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Evelina London, said: “I could not be prouder of Izzie and her fantastic achievements. It has been a privilege to see her grow into such a confident, inspiring, young woman and now world kata champion, all these years after I carried out her first surgery. The team and I can’t wait to see what she goes on to achieve next, and we know that she will continue to inspire children and young people at Evelina London.”

Evelina London Children’s Charity helps support the compassionate, trailblazing care of Evelina London, and fuel incredible moments, every day. This includes training for play specialists, who help to ease anxiety before complex operations, like Izzie’s guided-growth surgery, and helping push boundaries with ground-breaking equipment to improve treatment.

Laura Savory, Interim Director of Fundraising at Evelina London Children’s Charity, said: “Izzie’s dedication to our charity is incredible, and we are so proud that she is a part of the Evelina London family. Her fundraising through challenge events, like our annual abseil, helps support the amazing care of Evelina London.”

Kerry Tansey, British Judo Adaptive Judo Lead and European Judo Union Adapted Judo Advisor, said: “I first met Izzy over 10 years ago, where she competed with a smile and determination to do her best. This is a testament to herself and now with her Kata partner, Braydon, choosing a different pathway to achieve within judo.

“Adapted Kata is another opportunity within judo where everyone has an opportunity to achieve, excel, and inspire others, and show that disability is not an inability to reach your performance goals. Izzy is an inspiration to herself, and the judo family.”