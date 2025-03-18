St Patrick's Day racing at Fontwell Park - in 23 photos by Clive Bennett

On the track there was a double for West Sussex trainers Gary and Josh Moore, who saw Diplomatic Ash win the BetGoodwin Handicap Chase at 15/8 under Tom Cannon and Edward Sexton claim the RJS Waste Management UK Open National Hunt Flat Race as the 5/6 favourite ridden by David Dunsdan.

There were also wins for Dwight K Schrute, Continuance, Military Tycoon and Leading Swoop.

Next at Fontwell is an afternoon meeting on Friday, March 28.

See pictures from the St Patrick’s Day fixture on this page and those linked – taken by Clive Bennett. If you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.

1 . St Patrick's Day raceday at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (3).JPG St Patrick's Day racing at Fontwell Park 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

2 . St Patrick's Day raceday at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (4).JPG St Patrick's Day racing at Fontwell Park 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

3 . St Patrick's Day raceday at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (7).JPG St Patrick's Day racing at Fontwell Park 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett