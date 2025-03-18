St Patrick's Day racing at Fontwell Park - in 23 photos by Clive Bennett

On the track there was a double for West Sussex trainers Gary and Josh Moore, who saw Diplomatic Ash win the BetGoodwin Handicap Chase at 15/8 under Tom Cannon and Edward Sexton claim the RJS Waste Management UK Open National Hunt Flat Race as the 5/6 favourite ridden by David Dunsdan.
There were also wins for Dwight K Schrute, Continuance, Military Tycoon and Leading Swoop.
Next at Fontwell is an afternoon meeting on Friday, March 28.
See pictures from the St Patrick’s Day fixture on this page and those linked – taken by Clive Bennett. If you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.