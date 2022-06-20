Stage set at Cowdray Park for one of world's top polo tournaments

Over 30 high octane matches will take place over the four-week period with the Semi Finals taking place on Wednesday 13th July and the Final being played on Sunday 17th July, both against the iconic backdrop of the Cowdray Ruins on the beautiful Cowdray Estate.

The tournament is regarded as one of the top three polo competitions in the world, alongside the US and Argentine Opens, and features all the international stars of the game, both players and ponies. Several trophies and cups will be up for grabs throughout the competition including The Midhurst Town Cup which makes for the feature match on this much-loved family polo day on Sunday 26th June.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the tournament celebrations, the Club will host the inaugural No.3 Gin & Jazz Evening on Friday 15th July and Ibiza Night will be held once again on Saturday 16th July.

Action in last year's Gold Cup final at Cowdray Park / Picture: Mark Beaumont

The Cowdray Gold Cup Final attracts thousands of spectators annually who flock to the prestigious ‘Lawns’ polo grounds in West Sussex. Visitors can expect to enjoy world class polo with all the usual entertainment around the field, including live music, bars, street food and luxury shopping.

The Club is proud to be supported by its Official Partners. Longstanding sponsors, EFG Private Bank, return as Official Banking Partner and sponsors of the EFG Lawns Enclosure and U.S. Polo Assn enter their second year as Official Apparel Partner.

The American lifestyle brand will be kitting out match staff and officials throughout the tournament and they have also produced an exclusive USPA x Cowdray Park collection which will be available for purchase at the Semis and the Final. On these two key event dates, Nyetimber, Official Sparkling Wine Partner, will be served from their beautiful Routemaster bus, and the Club also welcomes No.3 Gin, expertly curated by Berry Bros. and Rudd, as Official Gin Partner who will be offering a special selection of cocktails from their show piece bar.

For a third year, the Club has collaborated with Polo Cam and InPlayer, the world’s leading pay per view subscription solution, to bring the best polo the UK has to offer to fans unable to attend the games. All Gold Cup matches will be live streamed via Cowdray TV with thousands of viewers tuning in from all over the world.

Fourteen teams will take part in the 2022 tournament which will see some of the top international players in action. Three of the best players in the world, Adolfo Cambiaso, Facundo Pieres and Hilario Ulloa, all 10-goals in handicap, will be back at Cowdray, along with some of the game’s rising young stars.