Stars clash for wrestling title in Sussex
Duggan is set to clash with former American TNA and ROH International Cup winner Mark Haskins at the Charmandean Centre in Worthing on Sunday afternoon in a contest for the Premier Wrestling Federation mid-heavyweight championship.
Haskins, one of the biggest names in UK wrestling, has defeated Canadian star Cam!!kaze, former European champion James Mason and global superstar Doug Williams, in a fight to the finish, on his last three Worthing appearances dating back to 2018.
Now he is aiming to leave the Charmandean arena with a PWF championship belt for the first time since his exploits on the other side of the Atlantic. So can “The Adonis” be the man to stop him?
The supporting programme sees the Storm Boyz in action against local favourite David Lovejoy and Rustington-based newcomer Donny Bolt, while one of the notorious Beards, “Man Mountain” Karl Atlas, goes in against P. J. Reeves in a huge battle of the heavyweights, and Cameron meets Isaac Freyda in what promises to a classic hold and counter-hold contest.
The show starts at 3.30. For tickets, including reserved seating, free parking and discounts for advance bookings, go to ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or telephone 0333 666 3366.