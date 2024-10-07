Stedham Stoolball Ladies 2024 season success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ladies of Stedham Stoolball Club have completed their 2024 outdoor season and have celebrated plenty of successes.

The Stedham Stoolball girls' outdoor season came to an end in September, wrapping up with a successful mixed tournament at Stedham.

This year, the ladies have secured plenty of victories, including the league tournament held at Stedham in May, runners up of the renowned Seaford Tournament in August, and finished 3rd place in their league overall.

They now look forward to continuing their success in both their indoor leagues!

