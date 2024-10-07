Stedham Stoolball Ladies 2024 season success

By Pippa Croxford
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 09:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The ladies of Stedham Stoolball Club have completed their 2024 outdoor season and have celebrated plenty of successes.

The Stedham Stoolball girls' outdoor season came to an end in September, wrapping up with a successful mixed tournament at Stedham.

This year, the ladies have secured plenty of victories, including the league tournament held at Stedham in May, runners up of the renowned Seaford Tournament in August, and finished 3rd place in their league overall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They now look forward to continuing their success in both their indoor leagues!

If you are interested in getting involved in Stoolball, please visit the Stoolball England website for clubs in your area.

Related topics:England

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice