Stewards' Cup day at Glorious Goodwood: Five vie to be tipping king

Who will take the Saturday honours at Goodwood? Picture: Malcolm Wells

That's because Coral - new sponsors of today's Stewards' Cup and yesterday's Golden Mile - are putting up £250 for charity, with the winners of our little contest deciding which good cause the money should go to.

Goodwood events MD Adam Waterworth and clerk of the course have had a go at picking some winners, as have Coral's Dave Stevens and Racing Post news editor Mark Storey. Oh and so have I, from my lofty position as sports editor of the Chichester Observer.

Selections are below and we'll let you know in due course who has won and where the £250 is headed.

Tipsters get a point for each winner but two if they pick the winner of the Coral Stewards' Cup - the 3.20 race on today's card.

Top tipsters' Saturday selections:

Coral's Dave Stevens: 1.05 Classic 1.40 Lethal Levi 2.10 Cemhaan 2.45 Emily Dickinson 3.20 Popmaster 3.55 Koy Koy 4.30 Forest Falcon.

Racing Post news editor Mark Storey: 105 Loyal Touch 140 Dream Composer 210 Soapy Stevens 245 Emily Dickinson 320 Chil Chil 355 Positive Impact 430 Forest Falcon.

Goodwood clerk of the course Ed Arkell: 105 Loyal Touch 140 Mokaatil 210 Trawlerman 245 Emily Dickinson 320 Good Eye 355 Spirit of Nguru 430 Dutch Decoy.

Goodwood events managing director Adam Waterworth: 105 Classic 140 Lethal Levi 210 Bague D'Or 245 Yesyes 320 Regional 355 I'm A Gambler 430 Forest Falcon.