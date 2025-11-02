Strong club results at Beckley 5K and 10K — and success across the pond in New York

HY at Beckley 5k and 10k

Sunday, November 2 — The Beckley 5K and 10K races took place this weekend, drawing a lively crowd of runners to the scenic trails of Beckley Woods. With 22 competitors tackling the 5K and more than 180 taking on the 10K, participants enjoyed cool but sunny conditions on the fast, undulating course.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route, known for its sweeping downhill stretches through the trees, offered runners both a challenge and a thrill — particularly with its long downhill finish.

In the 5K, Noah Mayhew ran an impressive race, finishing 6th overall in 23:27, while Emma Ripley crossed the line 16th in 32:56.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10K event saw exceptional performances across the board. Nathan Bible claimed a superb 1st place in 36:02, followed by Stuart Piper in 4th (36:35) and David Mayes in 10th (38:46). Together, their outstanding results secured the team prize for the club.

There were more strong finishes throughout the field: Sophia Collins took 20th overall in 42:18, earning 2nd place in the women’s category — a fantastic achievement. Ben Jones came 26th (43:56), Dave Verlander 64th (50:31), Melanie Irwin 70th (51:17), Joe Moore 97th (55:28), Karl James 101st (55:57), Kiki Prince 102nd (55:58), and Sharon Mayhew 108th (56:27).

Across the Atlantic, the 54th New York Marathon took place on Sunday, attracting an incredible 55,000 athletes to the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Among them was David Weir, one of Britain’s most decorated wheelchair racers.

Weir delivered a remarkable performance, finishing 2nd in the Wheelchair Division with a time of 1:36:36 — another impressive result in his stellar career.

A six-time Paralympic gold medallist and five-time London Marathon champion in the T54 category, Weir continues to inspire with his consistency and determination on the world stage.