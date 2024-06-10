Strong win for Southwater Bowls Club

By John CoghlanContributor
Published 10th Jun 2024, 09:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The match against East Preston was won overall but Southwater Bowls Club were triples against rinks!

Winners were Jean Meinertzhagen, Mikw Jones and Pauline Scott, Dee Blanchard, Andy Coshan and Tim Gander, and Debbie Coshan, Sue Lewis and Kevin Lewis even allowing for 25% reduction.

In the Mid Sussex league a strong win was obtained against St Francis. The winners were Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan and Geoff kentish, (33-5) with Jenny Haysom, Mike Jones, Brian French and Judith Hitchman (25-13) and Martin Hargrave, Pauline Scott, Mike Skipp and Tim Gander (18-12).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The match against Felbridge was won by 66 to 57. Whilst the 2 rinks skipped by Geoff Kentish and Kevin Lewis both drew the 2 triples won. Sue Lewis, John Borasinski and Tim Gander won (21-15) after being 12 to 6 down at the tea break.

Good results for Southwater bowlers.Good results for Southwater bowlers.
Good results for Southwater bowlers.

The triple of Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan and Judith Hitchman won 15-12. Away to Henfield the match was lost by 1 shot with the winning team of Jenny Haysom,Martin Hargrave and Jackie Merchant by 8 shots

Related topics:East Preston