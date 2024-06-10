Strong win for Southwater Bowls Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The match against East Preston was won overall but Southwater Bowls Club were triples against rinks!

Winners were Jean Meinertzhagen, Mikw Jones and Pauline Scott, Dee Blanchard, Andy Coshan and Tim Gander, and Debbie Coshan, Sue Lewis and Kevin Lewis even allowing for 25% reduction.

In the Mid Sussex league a strong win was obtained against St Francis. The winners were Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan and Geoff kentish, (33-5) with Jenny Haysom, Mike Jones, Brian French and Judith Hitchman (25-13) and Martin Hargrave, Pauline Scott, Mike Skipp and Tim Gander (18-12).

The match against Felbridge was won by 66 to 57. Whilst the 2 rinks skipped by Geoff Kentish and Kevin Lewis both drew the 2 triples won. Sue Lewis, John Borasinski and Tim Gander won (21-15) after being 12 to 6 down at the tea break.

Good results for Southwater bowlers.