Strong win for Southwater Bowls Club
Winners were Jean Meinertzhagen, Mikw Jones and Pauline Scott, Dee Blanchard, Andy Coshan and Tim Gander, and Debbie Coshan, Sue Lewis and Kevin Lewis even allowing for 25% reduction.
In the Mid Sussex league a strong win was obtained against St Francis. The winners were Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan and Geoff kentish, (33-5) with Jenny Haysom, Mike Jones, Brian French and Judith Hitchman (25-13) and Martin Hargrave, Pauline Scott, Mike Skipp and Tim Gander (18-12).
The match against Felbridge was won by 66 to 57. Whilst the 2 rinks skipped by Geoff Kentish and Kevin Lewis both drew the 2 triples won. Sue Lewis, John Borasinski and Tim Gander won (21-15) after being 12 to 6 down at the tea break.
The triple of Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan and Judith Hitchman won 15-12. Away to Henfield the match was lost by 1 shot with the winning team of Jenny Haysom,Martin Hargrave and Jackie Merchant by 8 shots