Action from a week of racing for Solent Sunbeams at Itchenor Sailing Club's Keelboat Week / Pictures: Kirsty Bang

Stunning Sunbeams - pictures from Itchenor Sailing Club's Keelboat Week

A large fleet of 22 Solent Sunbeams enjoyed glorious sunny conditions for Itchenor Sailing Club's Keelboat Week. The racing was incredibly close with four boats still with a chance of winning the regatta with one race to go.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 4th July 2022, 8:45 am

Racing was exciting and nip and tuck throughout five days of action on the water. By winning the final race, the Sunbeam Danny was tied on points with Fleury but won the Week as a result of their two first places. Holly was third overall, three points behind and Jabberwocky pipped Polly for fourth place overall by one point.

Results: 1. V26 Danny - Roger Wickens & Tim Martell - 5 points; 2. V41 Fleury - Joe & Cathy Burnie - 5 points; 3. V32 Holly - Martin & Vicky Jones - 8 points; 4. V14 Jabberwocky - Mike Weston, Peter Hansell and Peter Dickinson - 13 points; 5. V18 Polly - Nick Leach & Martin Evans - 14 points. See pictures by Kirsty Bang on this page and the ones linked.

