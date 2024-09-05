Success at the Downsman Bowls Club

Mid Sussex Bowls League, Champion of Champions Final.

Last Saturday (31st) saw the final of the Mid Sussex Bowls League, Champion of Champions competition.

The 32 competitors are made up from the winners of the ladies and gent’s singles competitions from clubs across the mid Sussex area.

This year the final was played at West Hoathly Bowls Club between two players from the Downsman Bowls Club, Jo Streeter, the ladies champion and Jono Dalton, the men’s champion

Jono receiving the trophy from league president, Colin Morphew

It is believed this is the first time in the competitions history that this has happened – an achievement indeed.

The final was a close fought affair with Jo edging it for much of the game. However, Jono would not give up and gradually pegged back the lead to eventually win 21 shots to 17.

The presentation of the trophy was made by the President of the Mid Sussex Bowls League, Colin Morphew.

Congratulations to both for a great season and a great final.