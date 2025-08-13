Success for Bexhill Rowers at home Regatta

Just to cement their Junior Senior four championship the crew of Clive Bingham, Herbie Molton, Chris Botha, Byron Cramp and cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell stormed off the start and led handsomely at the turns.

Disaster then struck, as the crew exited the turn a crew of Herne Bay were on the way in and collided with Bexhill. Once Bexhill had got untangled they were down to second but put in the race of their lives to retake the lead and still win by three boat lengths. After inspecting the boat it was a miracle they got back, the whole bow of the boat was split open and taking on water and took many rowers to lift and get it out of the water after.

The boat is now unusable and will be sent off to be repaired. Bexhill also fielded a second crew who came an amazing third. Phil McCorry, Chris Doswell, Rowan Heynes, Warren Harvey kept pace with the leading crews and this result was all the better considering both Doswell and Harvey haven’t raced for Bexhill for a few years.

Bexhills Novice Ladies four produced the second win. Novice Ladies has been highly competitive all season expectations were being kept in check, but Lizzie Pannell, Emillia Goldsmith, Eve Thomas, Amberley Conner and cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell came past the leading crew on the return leg from the turns and won by half a boat length.

A fabulous result considering Eve is new to rowing on the sea and not having raced with the girls before Sunday. Bexhill had a second crew of Catherine Richard, Alex Dickson, Ceri Wilkinson, Sarah Reader and cox Darren Mitchell who came across the line in eighth from a packed field.

In the Junior Ladies four Bexhill put a crew out on the day that hadn’t rowed together. They had a remarkable second place and only being narrowly beaten by half a boat length from this season's champions from Shoreham. Steph Toogood, Taya Hutton-Mitchell, Eve Thomas, Ebony Hutton-Mitchell and cox Darren Mitchell sat as joint leaders during the race and without Bexhill’s lightest boat probably paid the price at the end of the race.

A great result though with the second crew of Catherine Richard, Emillia Goldsmith, Lizzie Pannell and Amberley Conner finishing tenth in another large field.

Digby Cramp in his first ever single sculls race came an amazing second. In the Novice category he led many more experienced scullers and this result has given him a huge boost going forward to the last regatta and to improve over the winter.

Next were a flurry of third places to add to the one in Junior Seniors. First up in the Men’s Masters 40’s Phil McCorry, Chris Doswell, Clive Bingham, John Molton and cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell again another crew not having rowed together rowed well.

There was also a pair of third places in the Ladies Junior and Novice sculls from Ebony Hutton-Mitchell and Abi Little respectively.

The Men’s Novice four narrowly missed out on second place by a quarter of a boat length. The young crew of Noah Lanau, Tom Woodbridge, Digby Cramp and Freddie Woodbridge had their best row and result together but were disappointed not to claim second and the prize to go with it.

In the Masters 50’s four Steph Toogood, Mark Cowling, Clive Bingham, Warren Harvey and coxed by Darren Mitchell finished in fourth.

A pair of fifth places came courtesy of Phil McCorry in the Men’s Senior sculls and Abi Little rowing with Taya Hutton-Mitchell in the Ladies double sculls.

Some more points scoring sixth places came in the Women’s Masters 40’s, Men’s Senior fours and Men’s Double sculls. The Ladies crew of Catherine Richard, Alex Dickson, Ceri Wilkinson and Sarah Reader rowed well against much more experienced crews. In the Men’s Senior race Noah Landau who is also a novice rower jumped in at the last minute to row with the Juniors senior champions Herbie Molton, Chris Botha and Byron Cramp to grab the last points scoring place. The final sixth came courtesy of Herbie Molton and Byron Cramp in the double sculls.

Other results were a seventh and eleventh in the Open Junior fours. John Molton, Freddie Woodbridge, Rowan Heynes and Digby Cramp just missed out on the last point and the second boat of Noah Landau, Tom Woodbridge, Lizzie Pannell and Alex Toogood (who was rowing in his first race) completed Bexhill’s results.

Bexhill Rowing Club would like to thank the following sponsors who made the regatta such a success and without them could not afford to run the regatta: Lee Midgley, Graham Dawes, Hastings Direct, iBuild (Sussex) Ltd, The Fire Shop, Parker Building Supplies, New Foundations and Colours Timber Supplies. Plus a big thank you to all our parent helpers on the day.

1 . Contributed Novice Ladies winners (L to R Eve Thomas, Amberley Conner, Taya Hutton-Mitchell, Emillia Goldsmith, Lizzie Pannell) Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Junior senior winners by there broken boat (L to R Clive Bingham, Byron Cramp, Taya Hutton-Mitchell, Herbie Molton, Chris Botha) Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The damage to Bexhills best boat. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Digby Cramp second in his first single sculls race. Photo: Submitted