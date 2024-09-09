Successful club finals for Spartan & Lakeside bowlers

Spartan & Lakeside held a very successful finals weekend which will be the last following the closure of the club at the end of the month.

The finals weekend was well supported by its members & there was some excellent bowls played through the two days. The adverse weather conditions on the Sunday afternoon proved very challenging for the players.

Lee Dickson and Anne Grant won the mens and ladies singles.

Lee Dickson captured his second singles title following a 21-9 win over Ray Hodd. Lee Dickson the recent Hastings Open winner opened up a 7-4 lead after the early exchanges & then gained 9 shots in 5 ends to extend his advantage to 16-4. Ray Hodd reduced the arrears 9-16 before Dickson closed the game out for a 21-9 win.

Ladies singles runner-up Marie Bell on left & winner Anne Grant.

Anne Grant won the ladies singles after a narrow 22-14 win against Marie Bell. Marie started off well & opened up a 9-4 lead which she extended to 14-8. Anne Grant then found the line & length of the green to gain 13 shots in 8 ends to run out a worthy winner.

Other results:

Ladies Handicap Singles: Toni Dickson 22 Anne Grant 10; Mixed 100 up: K Searle 101 P Saunders 99; Mens drawn pairs: R Cooper & A Keevil 23 B Bowler & J Blackmore 17; Mixed 2 wood singles: P Saunders 18 A Walliss 9; Handicap singles: R Hodd 21 R Harris 14; Australian pairs: P Saunders & A Walliss 18 A Grant & J Blackmore 15; Mixed pairs: T Dickson & K Searle 18 L Dickson & J Wright 13; Ladies drawn pairs:T Dickson & M Cross 15 A Grant & M Bell 7; Mens pairs: L Dickson & A Fleming 22 J Blackmore & G Stone 7