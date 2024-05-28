Successful day for Bexhill rowers at Worthing Regatta

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bexhill Rowing Club travelled to Worthing Regatta last Saturday for the second round of the Coastal Amateur Rowing Association 2024 season.

Conditions were sunny with a minor chop on the sea. Bexhill recorded two wins with more new rowers starting their first regatta.

The first win of the day went to the Men’s Junior four. Seb Ward, Herbie Molton, Chris Botha, Byron Cramp and cox Darren Mitchell who led from start to finish and never looked to be troubled. This puts them 2-0 up in their championship standings but with eight regattas still to run they will be training hard to keep their early advantage.

Bexhill’s second win was in the Men’s double sculls. Herbie Molton teamed up with Martyn Matt in their first race together. Holding second for most of the race but powering through with five hundred metres to go to win easily by four boat lengths.

Winning Men's Junior four. (L to R) Byron Cramp, Chris Botha, Seb Ward & Herbie Molton.

Good results came thick and fast now, the Men’s Junior pair of Chris Botha and Byron Cramp went one place better than in their previous race with a second place.

Another second place came in the Ladies Novice fours. Tiannah Macey in her first ever race teamed up with Emillia Goldsmith, Lizzie Pannell, Amberley Connor and cox Darren Mitchell. Bexhill’s second crew also had a first time racer in Ceri Wilkinson. She teamed up with Catherine Richard, Emily Singh, Sarah Reader and cox Phil McCorry to finish in 7th in the field of ten crews.

Bexhill scored another second place in the Ladies double sculls. Amberley Connor in her first sculling race teaming up with experienced sculler Abi Little for the first time together. Everything clicked and they pushed though far more experienced doubles out there.

Next up were the senior men with three third place finishes between them. The Men’s Senior four of Phil McCorry, Greg Anderson, Martyn Matt & Doug Holderway kicked these off rowing well together despite not being able to train together. Next was the Men’s Senior pairs where Holderway and Matt teamed up to take third with McCorry and Anderson coming home in sixth to grab the last league point. The final third place went to Holderway in the Men’s Senior sculls with McCorry coming home fifth.

Ladies Novice Four. (L to R) Tiannah Macey, Lizzie Panell, Amberley Connor & Emillia Goldsmith.

Bexhill’s Ladies Junior four of Catherine Richards, Emillia Goldsmith, Emily Singh and Gaby Ward finished in fourth place. A good result as it was their first race together.

Rounding off Bexhill’s successful day was a fourth place in the Junior U16 Boys quad sculls. Lorcan Hennessy, Noah Landau, Digby Cramp, Seb Ward with Cox Catherine Richard rowed well against stiff opposition.