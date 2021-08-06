Summer athletics fun provided for Lewes youngsters
Energetic youngsters from school Year 3 to Year 7 enjoyed the first of Lewes Athletic Club’s summer camps.
The second week is planned to take place from August 23 to 27 and there are some places left. If interested email [email protected]
There will be the opportunity to run, jump and throw. Each event is run by the club’s qualified athletics coaches. There will be activities such as discus, long jump, pole vault, sprinting, running and more.
Camp T-shirts, water bottles and medals are included. Activities for the second week will take place from 10am to 3pm each day at the Lewes Athletic Track, Mountfield Road, Lewes.