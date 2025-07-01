Summer sizzles at Bexhill Sailing Club

Summer sailing goes from strength to strength at Bexhill Sailing Club. As do the Social events. Our end of the month quiz returned on 27th June. A little different in that the music round was sung live by one of our members!

Saturday 28th June our Sailing trainees learnt more about how to sail, unfortunately not on the water due to wind and wave conditions. Relax, there will be plenty of opportunity for time on the water this summer.

We had a training session on Sunday 29th June in the morning, finishing just in time for the bar opening at Noon. We looked at the Sailwave programme which is used for calculating race results. Everyone picked up a tip or three about best ways to enter competitor information.

Sunday's afternoon race conditions for the Summer Series races 6 & 7 were calmer than expected, enticing 20 boats onto the water, including half of last year's Learn To Sail graduates. Easy launching in the calm conditions, then the wind picked up in time for the racing, and yielded again by the time we were landing 2 hours later. No capsizes, an uneventful shift for the safety boat personnel, except it was a HUGE course for laying out and collecting the buoys!

Summer Series Race 6 gets underway

During the first race we were treated to an overhead fly-past by the Red Arrows, banking around from the sea to disappear over Bexhill. Very special! More please!

The results for the Summer Series races 6 and 7:

Tony Witham won Fast fleet in Race 6 but took 2nd place in Race 7, beaten by Dusty Miller/Andy Bullen. Race 6 second place went to Chris Heath.

Rachel Wynn took the Slow Fleet win in Race 6 beating Dave Kerr by ONE SECOND! Race 7 saw Cristina Terazza in 1st, with Rachel Wynn 2nd this time.

Asymmetric fleet only sailed Race 6, Nicola Palmer/Michael Copeman winning ahead of Dusty Miller/Andy Bullen.

Novice fleet Race 6 was yet another win for Hugh Stephenson with James Tod 2nd. Race 7 was won by Mick Swinborne/Rick Parker, pushing Hugh into 2nd. Tony Lane/Lin Jarvis won both Catamaran races.

That completed the Summer Series 2025. Fast fleet trophy goes to Tony Witham, Slow fleet to Rachel Wynn. Hugh Stephenson collects another Novice trophy. Tony Lane/Lin Jarvis win Catamaran fleet. Nicola Palmer/Michael Copeman win Asymmetric fleet. Congratulations to all!

The Midweek Evening series continues on Friday 4th July at 6pm, the Saturday Evening Series continues on 5th July, and Early Worm race on 6th July. And we hope our Sailing School we be on the water on Saturday.

One of our big events for 2025 will be on 13th July when we host 5 other local Sussex coast sailing clubs for our Federation inter-club competition. For more information about Bexhill Sailing Club contact [email protected]