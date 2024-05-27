Sun shines on a wonderful West Sussex weekend of horse racing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather was kind to Fontwell and Goodwood as race-goers enjoyed spring sunshine at both racecourses over the weekend.

Sunday’s meeting at Fontwell Park – the first there since its recent Centenary Raceday – was a family fun day and drew a big crowd.

And they witnessed a Fontwell first – a winner at the track for renowned Irish jumps trainer Williie Mullins, whose 1/9 favourite Fine Margin had a comfortable win in the Star Sports We Believe In Bookmaking Maiden Hurdle under Patrick Mullins.

There was a double on the day for jockey Adam Wedge and trainer Keiran Burke, who won the Star Sports Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle with Sam’s Amour (7/1) and the Star Sports Handicap Hurdle with Danzini (4/1).

Patrick Mullins and Fine Margin give Willie Mullins his first Fontwell Park winner | Picture: Clive Bennett

Fontwell’s fixture came 24 hours after the second of two days’ racing at Goodwood, where the highlights were the Height of Fashion Stakes and Cocked Hat Stakes, won respectively Francophone and Meyddan.