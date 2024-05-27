Sun shines on a wonderful West Sussex weekend of horse racing

By Steve Bone
Published 27th May 2024, 16:19 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 16:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The weather was kind to Fontwell and Goodwood as race-goers enjoyed spring sunshine at both racecourses over the weekend.

Sunday’s meeting at Fontwell Park – the first there since its recent Centenary Raceday – was a family fun day and drew a big crowd.

And they witnessed a Fontwell first – a winner at the track for renowned Irish jumps trainer Williie Mullins, whose 1/9 favourite Fine Margin had a comfortable win in the Star Sports We Believe In Bookmaking Maiden Hurdle under Patrick Mullins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was a double on the day for jockey Adam Wedge and trainer Keiran Burke, who won the Star Sports Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle with Sam’s Amour (7/1) and the Star Sports Handicap Hurdle with Danzini (4/1).

Patrick Mullins and Fine Margin give Willie Mullins his first Fontwell Park winner | Picture: Clive BennettPatrick Mullins and Fine Margin give Willie Mullins his first Fontwell Park winner | Picture: Clive Bennett
Patrick Mullins and Fine Margin give Willie Mullins his first Fontwell Park winner | Picture: Clive Bennett

Fontwell’s fixture came 24 hours after the second of two days’ racing at Goodwood, where the highlights were the Height of Fashion Stakes and Cocked Hat Stakes, won respectively Francophone and Meyddan.

See pictures here by Clive Bennett on that Mullins win at Fontwell – and in the video player above see Malcolm Wells’ Saturday gallery from Goodwood.

Related topics:Goodwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.