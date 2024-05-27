Sun shines on a wonderful West Sussex weekend of horse racing
Sunday’s meeting at Fontwell Park – the first there since its recent Centenary Raceday – was a family fun day and drew a big crowd.
And they witnessed a Fontwell first – a winner at the track for renowned Irish jumps trainer Williie Mullins, whose 1/9 favourite Fine Margin had a comfortable win in the Star Sports We Believe In Bookmaking Maiden Hurdle under Patrick Mullins.
There was a double on the day for jockey Adam Wedge and trainer Keiran Burke, who won the Star Sports Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle with Sam’s Amour (7/1) and the Star Sports Handicap Hurdle with Danzini (4/1).
Fontwell’s fixture came 24 hours after the second of two days’ racing at Goodwood, where the highlights were the Height of Fashion Stakes and Cocked Hat Stakes, won respectively Francophone and Meyddan.
See pictures here by Clive Bennett on that Mullins win at Fontwell – and in the video player above see Malcolm Wells’ Saturday gallery from Goodwood.
