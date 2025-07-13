Sunday at the 2025 Festival of Speed - 36 photos of another red-hot Goodwood day

Four days of super speedy action at the motor circuit and surrounding grounds have celebrated 75 years of Formula 1 and many more motorsport milestones and achievements.
See Thursday’s gallery here, Friday’s here and Saturday’s here but on this page and the ones linked, enjoy Sunday’s action in great photos by Trevor Staff, who has been at the event for us from start to finish.
Don’t miss this week’s Chichester Observer for coverage from FoS.
1 / 9
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.