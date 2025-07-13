Sunday at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025placeholder image
Sunday at the 2025 Festival of Speed - 36 photos of another red-hot Goodwood day

By Steve Bone
Published 13th Jul 2025, 15:26 BST
And just like that, it’s the final day of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Four days of super speedy action at the motor circuit and surrounding grounds have celebrated 75 years of Formula 1 and many more motorsport milestones and achievements.

See Thursday’s gallery here, Friday’s here and Saturday’s here but on this page and the ones linked, enjoy Sunday’s action in great photos by Trevor Staff, who has been at the event for us from start to finish.

Don’t miss this week’s Chichester Observer for coverage from FoS.

1. T STAFF

Sunday at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 Photo: Trevor Staff

2. T Staff

Sunday at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 Photo: Trevor Staff

3. T STAFF

Sunday at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 Photo: Trevor Staff

4. T Staff

Sunday at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 Photo: Trevor Staff

