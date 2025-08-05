Exciting Mirror racing

The 2025 Junior Fortnight at Itchenor Sailing Club opened in deceptively gentle conditions with more than 150 keen competitors prepared to vie for the top spots.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The early part of the week saw light airs and calm waters, with races starting in near-silent stillness beneath soft grey skies. But as the days progressed, Mother Nature slowly made her presence known — wind built steadily, clouds thickened, and by midweek, rain showers arrived to test sailors’ patience and skill.

By the end of the week, the weather reached full crescendo: bursts of sunshine gave way to sudden downpours, followed by booming thunderstorms that briefly brought racing to a standstill. It was British summer sailing at its best — unpredictable, exhilarating, and never dull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against this dramatic backdrop, an impressive 72 races were run across eight fleets, with tight competition and outstanding sailing throughout.

420s at Junior Fortnight

Congratulations to the winners and Current Leading Boats in each fleet: Mirror Family Fun Winner: Margot & Peter Deming; Mirror Non-Spinnaker Leading Boat: Dominic Dixon & Oscar Mills; Mirror Spinnaker Leading Boat: Arthur Pattison & Felix Gladman; Topper AM Leading Boat: Leo Thorne; RS Feva Leading Boat: Arthur Pattison & Felix Gladman; Topper PM Leading Boat: Finn Kameen; ILCA Leading Boat: Tate Kump; 420 Leading Boat: Ed Upton-Brown & Olivia Aston

From nail-biting finishes in shifting breezes to strategic duels in gusty downpours, every race was memorable. The JF Committee praised not only the calibre of sailing, but also the great spirit and resilience shown throughout the week.

After the thrill of competitive sailing, the energy didn’t let up and the excitement continued with team racing, fun racing for younger siblings and even parents’ racing. Raft builders quickly discovered just how tricky it is to keep a homemade vessel afloat, while the Paddleboard Gladiators battled to the finish in a final test of balance, brawn, and holding back laughter. The week reached its grand finale at the much-anticipated Transit Party, where the older competitors played twister in the dark, bobbed for donuts and danced until late.

As we look ahead to week two, all eyes are on the forecast — but whatever it brings, our sailors are clearly ready for it.