Super Saturday brings down curtain on 2025 Glorious Goodwood - in 41 photos

By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 16:40 BST
Saturday’s Stewards’ Cup and a good supporting cast of races brought down the curtain on the 2025 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

It ended an eventful week on the South Downs, when a series of surprise results and a Ladies’ Day downpour that no-one present had seen the like of before kept racegoers on their toes.

There was some fantastic racing seen over the five days and some winners who we’re likely see more of – either at other big meetings or back at Goodwood next summer.

Check out Saturday’s gallery – by Clive Bennett – on this page and those linked. Here is Saturday’s action in detail and here is news of who ended the week as top jockey and top trainer at the festival.

See the Chichester Observer – out on Thursday – for reflections on Glorious week, and watch out for more on this website and the Observer app too.

1. Saturday at Glorious Goodwood 2025 pictures by Clive Bennett (48).JPG

Saturday at Glorious Goodwood 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

2. Saturday at Glorious Goodwood 2025 pictures by Clive Bennett (42).JPG

Saturday at Glorious Goodwood 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

3. Saturday at Glorious Goodwood 2025 pictures by Clive Bennett (50).JPG

Saturday at Glorious Goodwood 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

4. Saturday at Glorious Goodwood 2025 pictures by Clive Bennett (49).JPG

Saturday at Glorious Goodwood 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

