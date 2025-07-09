The Sussex 7s Series Grand Final is set to ignite the pitch this weekend, bringing together the county’s top rugby sevens talent in a spectacular conclusion to one of the most exciting grassroots tournaments in the UK.

The previous two legs of the 3-tournament Series saw teams battle it out at Uckfield RFC, and Heathfield & Waldron RFC. The newly refurbished Haywards Heath Rugby Club at Whitemans Green, plays host to this year’s Grand Final taking place on 12th July 2025 - promising fast-paced action, fierce competition, and a festival atmosphere for players and spectators alike.

"We’ve seen incredible passion and competition throughout this year’s Series, and the Grand Final is shaping up to be the most exciting one yet," said Ben McNamara, Director of the Sussex 7s Series. “Anyone can win on the day, and now we have several teams looking to take home the Series Trophy.”

Joining the teams are some of the South East’s best emerging music talent, headlined by Electric Enemy, with performances from S.L.U.N.G., Canned Pineapple, LENNY, Finnian James and more, creating a truly festival atmosphere.

More than 200 players make this Series the fastest growing 7s competition in England

Only in its second year, the Sussex 7s Series has turned into the fastest growing rugby 7s competition in England, attracting more than 200 players from across the South East.

New franchises have spung up to take part, including the “7 Burgers” who have amassed almost 1,000 followers in less than 3 months and launched a never-before-seen women’s franchise team.

Morgan Burger, co-founder of the 7 Bergers, explained how the team was created in a pub garden “originally as a pipeline dream between myself and Ben Watkinson. What started out as a laugh turned into a 7’s team. Our slogan is: we hit harder than a double cheeseburger!”

Other teams include the chaotic Worthing Wombats, the powerful “Pain Train” from Burgess Hill, and the Series’ #1 ranked side “Matt Ratana Rugby Foundation” who provide an elite-level pathway for talent across the county.

Teams from across the county make one last push to win the 2025 Series

With the Women’s Rugby World Cup set to visit the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium this summer, the Sussex 7s Series includes players that recently played in the Gill Burns County Championship Final at Twickenham in June.

Geraldine Brown, Director of Women & Girls' Rugby Sussex RFU; Chair of Hove RFC shared how “women's sport and rugby in particular is really taking off. We are excited to be on the same stage as the men for this Series. Sussex continues to be a progressive County supporting rugby across the area"

Fans can expect a free and full day of entertainment, with group stages and knockout matches showcasing speed, skill, and teamwork that define the sevens format. Off the pitch, the event offers local food and drink stalls, a licensed bar, sponsor village and paddle courts — making it the perfect summer day out for rugby lovers and casual fans alike.

"This is not just a rugby event” said Ben McNamara “it’s a celebration of community sport, music, and ambition. Everyone is welcome."

Full event information is available at www.Sussex7sSeries.com Follow the action live on social media at @Sussex7sSeries