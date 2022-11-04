Top seed Malik liftied her age group’s Don Sanderson trophy in Sheffield.

Malik got the better of No2 seed Asia Harris (Yorkshire) in the U19 category to secure her fifth British national title.

The first two games both went to tie-breaks, but it was Malik that came out on top.

Torrie Malik on her way to a national title

She claimed the first 15-13, before a 12-10 score line in the second also went her way.

Malik then confidently sealed her victory with an 11-7 in the third game.

We reported earlier this year how Malik was being driven on to success in her sport inspired by her younger brother Sumner. He was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of brain tumour that only affects around 40 people each year in the UK and died at the age of 12.

Malik said after her title win: “I’m so happy to have claimed my fifth British National title, especially as it’s my last one as a junior.

"I can’t thank Team Malik enough for the constant support. This win was for you Sumner, I love you millions.”

