A baton twirler from Hassocks is celebrating becoming a national champion – three times over.

Georgia Langston from Hassocks has won three national titles

Georgia Langston had a year to remember in 2022 and hopes for more of the same this year.

She is champion in three separate associations as well as being the BBTSA champion of champions and the BBTF Elite Athlete of the year, a title she has retained since first joining the association in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the recent NBTA National Championships in Devon, Georgia walked away with a cool 11 national titles across numerous disciplines including two and three-baton.

And she ended the week with a selection to the 2023 England team for the European Championships in Italy at Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the reigning European Three Baton champion along with several silver medallist spots Georgia is hoping to continue her successes through to this year’s event.

In February Georgia will compete for a place in the England team for the historic first joint world championships between the two governing world associations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will be held in Liverpool in August.

She said it would be a great honour to be selected to represent England at this contest as it had historic connotations as the sport worked towards Olympic recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia is studying law in Winchester but, when home, trains at Freedom Leisure, Hassocks.

Her baton team Oasis are based in Basingstoke. Georgia thanked Freedom Leisure Hassocks staff and manager Kathy O’Regan for their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad