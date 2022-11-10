Harry Schofield at the British championships

The 12-year-old’s success came at the Adrenaline Alley skatepark in Corby, Northamptonshire.

He said: “It was super fun, nailed all my tricks in the final and was happy to take the win.”

Harry has been riding a bike since he was aged two without stabilisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been on a BMX since he was four after starting on a balance bike. He rides regularly at the Burgess Hill skatepark.

Harry also races BMX, which is a different sport involving a one-lap race to the finish over jumps and featuring tarmac corners.

He achieved world level three in BMX racing when he was eight at an event in Baku, Azerbaijan, the only time he has entered the worlds. And he has been British BMX race series champion for 20-inch and 24-inch cruisers.

He is sponsored by Specialized Bicycles, under their youth programme Generation Specialized (GEN-S)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Schofield shows his skills

Harry also races DH MTB and was second in the last national, racing alongside 1 and 14-year-olds.

He won the IXS Rookies cup DH in Germany in the under-13s category

Harry has taken part in the Masters of Dirt show in Austria, where he rides BMX, MTB and a Moto X bike on the jumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can follow his progress on Youtube, Instagram and Facebook – see facebook.com/Harry2010beast for more.