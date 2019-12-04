Sussex cricket chiefs freeze prices for membership and T20 Blast passes

Membership and Blast Passes are on sale to Sussex cricket fans for the 2020 season.

Prices for membership and Blast Passes (T20 season tickets) have been frozen for the third consecutive year.

Membership – which starts at £1 for juniors – includes entry to all 11 of Sussex’s home County Championship and Royal London Cup group matches during the 2020 season, exclusive access to members’ areas on those matchdays, priority access to knock-out, international and The Hundred fixtures at the 1st Central County Ground, savings on food and drink at home games, a copy of the 2020 Sussex Cricket Yearbook and reciprocal deals with a host of fantastic venues, including Kent CCC, Essex CCC, Hampshire CCC and several local racecourses.

An increase in Championship and Royal London Cup home fixtures on weekends and bank holidays from seven in 2019 to 12 next year make membership in 2020 a great value option even for those working Monday to Friday.

Adult members will also once again benefit from the exclusive offer of a Blast Pass for just £75 when purchased before February 28. That provides a seat at all seven of Sussex Sharks’ Vitality Blast home group games next summer – as well as priority booking for any home quarter-final – at a discount of almost 25% on a full-price Blast Pass.

Blast Passes are also available to non-members in adult, youth and junior categories, with prices starting at just £25. A full-price adult ticket at £99 represents superb value, with a seat at each of the seven group matches at the 1st Central County Ground – six of which were completely sold-out in 2019 – guaranteed for just over £14 per game. That’s nearly half the price of an equivalent ticket for an individual match.

Blast Pass season tickets are limited in number, so Members and non-Members alike are encouraged to secure their seat without delay.

Find out more and write yourself into the story of Sussex’s 2020 season by visiting www.sussexcricket.co.uk or calling 0844 264 0202.