Top runs corers and wicket takers

Sussex Cricket League - Premier and Division 2 top run scorers and wicket takers

It's early days in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League season, but a few players have got off to a flying start.

Here is the list of the top 15 runs scorers and wickets takers in the top two divisions.

Matt Machan - Brighton and Hove

1. 318 runs @159

Sean Heather - Middleton

2. 290 runs @290

Tom Weston - Cuckfield

3. 247 runs @123.50

Mahesh Rawat - Middleton

4. 179 runs @(no average)

