Sussex cricket stars spread festive cheer to young hospital patients

Sussex cricketers and staff from the Sussex Cricket Foundation visited the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton to spread some festive cheer.

Tymal Mills, Will Beer, Harry Finch, Aaron Thomason, Tom Haines and Will Sheffield were joined by SCF staff, Sussex Cricket Chief Executive, Rob Andrew, and mascots, Sid and Sandy, to deliver cuddly toys to the wards and A&E.

Sussex cricketers and Cricket Foundation staff at the hospital

Mills said: “Being in hospital is never nice – especially at Christmas – but the staff, families and of course, the children here were very inspiring.

“It’s tough, but they’re all incredibly strong. The kids were lovely and it was a privilege to visit and put some smiles on their faces.

“We’re in a very lucky position as cricketers, and it’s one we should never take for granted. Visiting today and giving out some gifts was our pleasure – although I think Sid and Sandy were the real stars!”

The visit was part of an ongoing partnership between The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and the SCF, who, from January 2020, will be funding an hour’s activity every week for children on the wards.

Andrew said: “It was a fantastic morning visiting the children and staff at The Royal Alexander Children’s hospital, and a wonderful opportunity for our professional players to inspire children on the wards.

“It has been a very humbling experience and hopefully the players and staff have been able to spread some Christmas spirit.

“Going forward, our foundation and The Royal Alex will be working closely to deliver both practical and learn-based sessions for the children. We are looking forward to working with the Play Team at The Royal Alex closely throughout 2020.”

Amy Farmer, Senior Play Specialist at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, added: “It is so important to the children and their families to have special visits over the Christmas period.

“It’s lovely of Sussex Cricket to schedule a visit and take time out of their busy schedule. It really brightens and breaks up the day in the hospital.”