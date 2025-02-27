Sussex Cross Country League medal haul for Eastbourne Rovers

This year’s Sussex Cross Country League drew to a close in typically grey, drizzly and blustery conditions at Stanmer Park in Brighton. And for the Eastbourne Rovers juniors, there were plenty of individual and team medals to bid for.

The U15 boys trio of Byron Roberts, Fin Lumber-Fry and George Armstrong-Smith were all in the running for individual gold, and it came down to the wire.

After a hard fought battle round the 2-lap course, George narrowly clinched the race win from Fin, which secured him the overall series win in the process. Byron was hot on their heels finishing in 3rd place, which tied him on level points with Fin for the series and both were awarded joint individual silver.

As the top three finishers in the race and with only a tiny total of 27 points across all league four races, they were also worthy team gold medal winners.

U15 boys - team gold medallists, L-R: Jonah Messer, Byron Roberts, Fin Lumber-Fry, George Armstrong-Smith. (Ben Wright not pictured)

Archie Franklin had his best race of the season finishing in 13th place and Adam Meyer (17th) and Josh Webster (18th) showed improving form after injury and illness.

With such strength and depth in this age group, there were also excellent individual overall league position finishes for Ben Wright (5th) and Jonah Messer (9th), and Rovers secured a second team placing of 5th position out of the 18 teams taking part.

There were also stand-out individual runs from Evie Lennard (6th) and Chyna Wai (10th) in the girls’ U15 race, both finishing the season with their highest league match placings.

In the U17 women’s race, Freda Pearce continued her fantastic form in the league finishing in 2nd place in the race and securing an individual bronze medal for the league series. Katy Brown achieved her highest placing this season in 10th and finished the season in a commendable 9th place overall.

Fintan Pearce - U20 men's gold medallist

The team (which also included Daisy Conner and Raya Petrova) finished in overall joint gold-medal position tied on 97 points with Crawley AC. Raya Petrova also finished the league series in individual silver medal position after three very strong runs earlier in the season.

There was more medal success for Fintan Pearce in the men’s U20 event as he claimed a superb individual gold after finishing 2nd U20 in the race and achieving an impressive score of only five points for the season in his first year in this older age category.

Eastbourne’s youngest athletes showed great determination enduring the elements when they were at their worst.

In the U11 girls’ race Emily Petrova worked her way through the field superbly to finish in 10th place with team-mates Imogen Myers (34th), Viviana McMahon (35th) and Violet Walpole (36th) working together and showing strong finishes.

Aiden Wai broke into the top 10 for the first time this season in the U11 boys race, finishing in 9th position with Theo Salisbury putting in a strong performance to finish 19th. And in his first ever race, Jacob Patten did brilliantly to finish 34th.

Georgia Lennard (31st) and Poppy Charlwood (36th) battled well in the girls’ U13 race and helped the team to an overall finishing position of 15th in the league.

Special mentions to two senior athletes – Anthony Davey, who finished 21st in the men’s race and 6th senior, helping the team to overall silver medal position in Division 2, and Jenny Brown who finished in 17th place and 3rd V50 in the women’s race, securing her the individual league bronze medal in her age category and ensuring the senior team won gold in Division 2.

As we head into spring, the cross country season draws to a close and attention starts turning towards track and field.

Ahead of that starting in April, a number of the juniors will be proudly representing Sussex in the upcoming National Inter-Counties in Nottingham (March 8) and the English Schools Championships being held on home turf in Ardingly on March 15.